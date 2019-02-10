This is what Alia says about Ranbir’s eyes

Latest Newscelebrities

Alia in a recent interview heaped praises on her boyfriend. Alia said that she has never seen a more natural actor in my life and calls Ranbir one of the greatest actors. Alia added that not only she is fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor. The duo will be next seen in Brahmastra.

Talking about working with Ranbir as a co-star, Alia says that she forgets her lines when she sees Ranbir perform because when he is emoting, he does it with so much ease, that Alia just keeps watching him. Alia added that Ranbir has the most honest and simple eyes.

