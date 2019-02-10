Vikram’s ‘Mahavir Karna’ shoot begins with Kurukshetra battle sequence

‘Mahavir Karna’, the mega-budget film starring Vikram went on floors in Ramoji Rao Film City. RS Vimal of ‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’ fame is directing the film which is based on the mythological figure Karnan. The makers kick-started the shoot by filming the Kurukshetra battle sequence. The epic battle, one of the highlight portions in the movie, will be around 30 minutes of duration. For the Kurukshetra sequence, the art department had built a giant 30-feet-long chariot, which can accommodate up to 1000 people. An 18-day long schedule has been planned to shoot these portions.

According to director RS Vimal, the movie will be a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karnan’s point of view. The makers have planned a grand launch event where the cast and crew details will be officially announced.

‘Mahavir Karna’ is a huge project planned to be made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crores. A New York based production house the United Film Kingdom is backing this film, which is being made as a bilingual in Hindi and Tamil. It will later be dubbed to other languages.