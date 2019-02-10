West Bengal: 2 Persons arrested; FIR against BJP leader in connection with killing of TMC MLA

In West Bengal, Police has named Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy in the FIR regarding the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas. Two persons were detained for interrogation in connection with the killing of Satyajit Biswas. A senior police officer informed that two accused, Kartick Mondol and Sujit Mondol, have been arrested”.

Biswas is the Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnagunj Constituency in Nadia district. He was gunned down by unknown miscreants last night when he was attending a function at Fulbari of Majdia.

Mukul RoyMukul Roy is a former TMC member of parliament and served as the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh government. He joined the BJP last year after his relations soured with Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the killing of the legislator. Opposition parties have criticised the state government for the deterioration of law and order and demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits.