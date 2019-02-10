Latest NewsIndia

West Bengal: 2 Persons arrested; FIR against BJP leader in connection with killing of TMC MLA

Feb 10, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

In West Bengal, Police has named Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy in the FIR regarding the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas. Two persons were detained for interrogation in connection with the killing of Satyajit Biswas. A senior police officer informed that two accused, Kartick Mondol and Sujit Mondol, have been arrested”.

Biswas is the Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnagunj Constituency in Nadia district. He was gunned down by unknown miscreants last night when he was attending a function at Fulbari of Majdia.

Mukul RoyMukul Roy is a former TMC member of parliament and served as the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh government. He joined the BJP last year after his relations soured with Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the killing of the legislator. Opposition parties have criticised the state government for the deterioration of law and order and demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Tags

Related Articles

Man who made 1000 euros by complaining

Wanna Make Rs 90000 ? Listen to How this Man Made it Effortlessly

May 25, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

Paintings of Hitler found in Austrian parliament

Sep 16, 2017, 01:48 am IST

Govt launches ‘Sunetra’ scheme for free eye care treatment

Jan 17, 2019, 08:00 am IST

Video of Indian Chess Player’s Proposal to Colombian Grandmaster is Winning Hearts: Watch

Sep 30, 2018, 08:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close