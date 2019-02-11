“Dams Opened Together is the Reason for Floods”: Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan

Kozhanchery: Current head of the Mar Thoma church, Joseph Mar Thoma has opened up his opinion about the floods in Kerala. While inaugurating the 124th Maramon convention he said that dams being opened together was the reason for the floods in Kerala.

“Flood was a result of nature being handled wrongly. It was a mistake”. he added.

Mathew T. Thomas said that floods were created because of unpredicted rain and incessant rain. He said the flood was a result of rain which was ten times the capacity of dams while responding to the statement of Joseph Marthoma.