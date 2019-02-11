KeralaLatest News

“Dams Opened Together is the Reason for Floods”: Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan

Feb 11, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Kozhanchery: Current head of the Mar Thoma church, Joseph Mar Thoma has opened up his opinion about the floods in Kerala. While inaugurating the 124th Maramon convention he said that dams being opened together was the reason for the floods in Kerala.

“Flood was a result of nature being handled wrongly. It was a mistake”. he added.

Mathew T. Thomas said that floods were created because of unpredicted rain and incessant rain. He said the flood was a result of rain which was ten times the capacity of dams while responding to the statement of Joseph Marthoma.

Tags

Related Articles

Vijay Rupani to implement a month-long state-wide water conservation campaign in Gujarat

Apr 30, 2018, 09:08 am IST
SUNNY LEONE WEDDING PICS

See the wedding pictures shared by Sunny Leone on her Wedding Anniversary

Apr 11, 2018, 05:44 pm IST

Sri Sri calls for the cutdown of plastic use :World Environment Day message

Jun 6, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS – HARIKUMAR COMMITTED SUICIDE

Nov 13, 2018, 10:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close