Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis: India’s youngsters clinch four medals

In Bahrain Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis tournament, India’s young players won four medals, including a gold. Besides the gold, India won two silver and a bronze. India fielded three teams in the cadet girls’ team event and swept all the three medals on offer. India-A team won the gold, India-B – Silver and India-C – Bronze.

The India-B team of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Kavya Sree Baskar beat Egypt in the first semifinal, while India-A defeated India-C in the other semifinal. In the final, the India-A team of Suhana Saini and Anargya Manjunath proved too strong for India-B and clinched the Gold.

In the Junior girls’ competition, the Indian team of Manushree Patil and Swastika Ghosh beat three teams before losing to eventual champions Russia to settle for a Silver.