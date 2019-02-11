Man Commits Suicide For this SHOCKING Reason

Getting your dream job might be difficult these days, but then getting some job isn’t. Suicides are sad for whatever reasons they come, but then when someone commits suicide for not getting a job, that just raises too many eye brows.

But it is exactly what happened in Mayur Vihar flyover in east Delhi, where Saurabh, a native of Bhojpuri in Bihar, who was presently staying at New Ashok Nagar, jumped off the building and committed suicide.

The deceased had a Bachelor of Technology degree from a university in Bihar. The Mayur Vihar police station was informed at around 9 am regarding the incident following which they rushed to the spot, a senior officer said.

Officers recovered a letter from Saurabh’s house where he had written that he was frustrated over not getting a job.