No Respite in Government’s Vengeance Against Former DGP Jacob Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Jacob Thomas once used to be the face of the anti-corruption move of Kerala Government, but then he soon fell out of favour following his strong stand that even caused concern to state government itself. Jacob Thomas was suspended citing different reasons, and it has been almost one and a half year since his suspension. The Former DGP is now in the list of DGP’s suspended for the most number of days.

Jacob Thomas’s speech against Government is what caused him to be ousted initially. Later, his book and criticism of the government in the Okhi prevention measures all caused him to fall out of the favour of Government.