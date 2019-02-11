KeralaLatest News

No Respite in Government’s Vengeance Against Former DGP Jacob Thomas

Feb 11, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Jacob Thomas once used to be the face of the anti-corruption move of Kerala Government, but then he soon fell out of favour following his strong stand that even caused concern to state government itself. Jacob Thomas was suspended citing different reasons, and it has been almost one and a half year since his suspension. The Former DGP is now in the list of DGP’s suspended for the most number of days.

Jacob Thomas’s speech against Government is what caused him to be ousted initially. Later, his book and criticism of the government in the Okhi prevention measures all caused him to fall out of the favour of Government.

Tags

Related Articles

CM ‘Didi’ Writes 7 Composes Songs For Durga Puja; Click On Links

Oct 12, 2018, 01:55 pm IST
aamir-khan-mukesh-ambani-collaborate-magnum-opus-film

Aamir Khan and Mukesh Ambani to collaborate for this magnum opus film!

Mar 22, 2018, 12:19 pm IST

Government extends deadline for sale of MRP labelled pre-GST stock

Sep 29, 2017, 10:02 pm IST
2000

 I-T dept seizes Rs 14.48 cr cash from hoarders

Apr 26, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close