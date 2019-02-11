Latest NewsEntertainment

You Won’t Believe the Number of Attempts Roshan Made Before Getting the Lip-Lock Scene Right

Feb 11, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
The much-awaited film of wink sensation Priya Varrier- Oru Adaar Love is all set to hit screens on Valentine’s day. The teaser, trailer and songs of the film had been a hit in social media and Priya Prakash Varrier has also been the subject of some brutal trolls. All that has only helped the popularity of the film and the fans are anticipating a feel-good romantic film.

A sneak peek of the film’s Tamil version had a lip-lock scene and this had gone viral. Now the director Omar Lulu has revealed the number of ‘takes’ he had to take to get that kiss right.

“Priya did that scene boldly, but Roshan was quite shy. The scene was okay only on the ninth take. Roshan has still not come out of his shyness says Omar Lulu.

