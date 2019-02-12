Latest NewsIndia

17 including 3 Malayalees killed in fire at Delhi’s Karol Bagh hotel

Delhi government announces Rs. 5 lakh compensation

Feb 12, 2019, 06:44 pm IST
In New Delhi, 17 people including 3 Malayalees lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a hotel located in Karol Bagh area early this morning. Delhi fire services said, two persons have been seriously injured in the incident. Some of the victims were charred to death and others suffocated in the poisonous fumes. A woman and a child were killed when they jumped off the fifth floor to escape the blaze.

26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot early this morning and the fire has now been completely doused. According to the fire services department, 35 people were injured in the blaze and have been taken to nearby hospitals. Most of the sixty people in the hotel were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The injured were rushed to three hospitals including the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the incident. In a tweet, Modi conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He expressed hope that the injured will recover soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased.

 

