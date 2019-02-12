Latest NewsInternational

186 ISIS terrorists captured by joint force

Feb 12, 2019, 06:11 pm IST
The biggest cell of the ISIS terrorist organization was dismantled by Iraq. A joint force operation has captured the biggest IS cell responsible for suicide attacks, planting roadside bombs and assassinating military personnel. Thus Iraq has been successful in dismantling the biggest cell of the Islamic State (IS) terror group. The operation was done in the western province of Anbar and captured 186 of its terrorists.

In December 2017, Iraq declared full liberation from the IS after the security forces and the paramilitary units, backed by the anti-IS international coalition, recaptured all areas once seized by the terror group.

