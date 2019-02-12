KeralaLatest News

36-Year-Old Woman Sexually Abuses 9-Year-Old Boy

Feb 12, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Malappuram: A Case has been taken against 36-year-old woman who sexually abused a 9-Year-Old boy. It is reported that the boy was being abused continuously for about one and a half years. The incident came out to light when the boy admitted all the incidents to the doctor in a private clinic.

As per the information given by the doctor, a case was registered against the woman using POCSO law. Childline says the boy was misused for months and that this even affected his mental health. Police made it clear that women had used the boy sexually.

