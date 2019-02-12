Latest NewsIndia

6-Year-Old Boy Gets Electrocuted While Playing : Watch Video

Feb 12, 2019, 10:22 pm IST
A six-year-old boy in Hyderabad was electrocuted on Monday while playing in a township in the city. The boy was playing a ball game with other boys in his residential colony when the tragic incident took place.

The main cause of electrocution was the absence of the protective iron plate which was removed by the society maintenance staff. The society said that it did so for technical reasons. However, the decision proved fatal.

The victim was a student of class I and was playing with his friends when the incident took place.

In a shocking video, the boy can be seen standing motionless as soon as he touches the pole.

 

