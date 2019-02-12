70 civilians killed in US-led airstrike

At least 70 people, including seven children, have been killed in a US-led airstrike in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the US-led shelling ocurred on the Islamic State (IS) terror group held areas on the outskirts of the Baghouz town in Deir al-Zour province.

The shelling also led to the killing of 28 IS terrorists. On Saturday, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) started on the final stage of attacks against the IS in the eastern Euphrates river region in eastern Syria.