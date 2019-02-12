Akshay Kumar’s Kesari ; Third teaser out : Watch Here

Akshay’s next movie Kesari which marks his first collaboration with actress Parineeti Chopra will hit the theatres on March 21. Recently, the superstar took to social media and shared the first glimpse of the flick and it has left the fans impressed.

Captioned, “It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpsesOfKesari #KesariTrailer21Feb,” the teaser shows a glimpse of a warrior who is all set for a battle.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari narrates the tale of Havildar Ishar Singh who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi, a war fought between an army of 21 Sikhs and 10,000 Afghans in 1897, while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter. Haven’t watched the recently released teaser of Kesar yet? Check it out below.