CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Asif Ali to develop a muscular physique for his new film

Feb 12, 2019, 08:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam actor Asif Ali is developing a muscular physique. The young actor will be working on building his physique for his new movie ‘Underworld’. This is probably the first time that the actor is trying a physical transformation. He will be following a strict diet and fitness regime until the end of the movie’s shoot.

Arun Kumar Aravind’s directing the film ‘Underworld’.Apart from Asif Ali, the film will have Farhaan Faasil and Jean Paul Lal in major roles. Samyuktha Menon and Ketaki Narayan have been signed as the female leads.

The movie is scripted by Shibin Francis, who had earlier penned films like ‘Comrade In America’ (CIA) and ‘Paavada’. D14 Entertainments is producing the movie.

Tags

Related Articles

Blackout to support an individual’s freedom of expression

Nov 25, 2017, 12:24 pm IST

Centre to Appoint a Special Commando Unit for this Task

Dec 5, 2018, 10:02 am IST

RUSSIA is responsible for North Korea’s nuclear weapons;claims documents

Dec 29, 2017, 12:26 pm IST

‘Women’s Reservation Bill would be passed on a priority if voted to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections’ says Rahul Gandhi

Jan 30, 2019, 06:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close