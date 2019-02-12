Asif Ali to develop a muscular physique for his new film

Malayalam actor Asif Ali is developing a muscular physique. The young actor will be working on building his physique for his new movie ‘Underworld’. This is probably the first time that the actor is trying a physical transformation. He will be following a strict diet and fitness regime until the end of the movie’s shoot.

Arun Kumar Aravind’s directing the film ‘Underworld’.Apart from Asif Ali, the film will have Farhaan Faasil and Jean Paul Lal in major roles. Samyuktha Menon and Ketaki Narayan have been signed as the female leads.

The movie is scripted by Shibin Francis, who had earlier penned films like ‘Comrade In America’ (CIA) and ‘Paavada’. D14 Entertainments is producing the movie.