Blood Stained Bandage in Food Ordered Through Swiggy

People are depending more and more on online food order apps like Swiggy, but every now and then some complaint pops up. While the delivery app may not have anything to do with the quality of the food, having their name involved in the issue only affects them.

Balamurugan from Chennai had ordered food through Swiggy and to his shock, found a blood-stained, used bandage in the food.Balamurugan had placed an order from a restaurant in Selaiyur through the food aggregator. It was only after eating half his food that Balamurugan found the used bandage.

“Contacted restaurant and they aren’t sensitive and offering a replacement for the food! Who again wants to eat such contaminated food! Tried to contact Swiggy, no option to call them directly through app for already delivered food and only option is to chat but they aren’t responding either! Want to badly sue both restaurant and Swiggy too for partnering with the restaurant which doesn’t practice general hygienic method like using hand glove or not allowing any kitchen staff with injured fingers/hands in the kitchen!” (sic) he wrote in his