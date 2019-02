Five Nepalese women rescued from a brothel in India have been reunited with their families with the help of an anti-trafficking organization. Maiti India, the NGO, helped them in reuniting with their families.

The five women had been living in a heinous atmosphere in a brothel in Agra for 17 months. They were kept in the state protection shelter of the Government of India for 12 months for fulfilling legal procedures after they were rescued last year.