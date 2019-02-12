KeralaLatest News

“Foolish to think that you can Protect Land” Minister’s Staff Criticises Collector RenuRaj

Feb 12, 2019, 09:20 am IST
Left MLA S. Rajendran had used some seriously foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the necessary approval of the Revenue department.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.

Rajendran has been facing criticism from all corners for his actions, including his own party members but it seems like he is getting support from Minister Thomas Isaac’s Additional Private Secretary who had some strong words of criticism for the collector Renuraj who tried to go by the law.

“It is foolish to think one can protect the land by strictly implementing the restrictions, Sreeram Venkarataman too had the same foolish thought. Renuraj is the granddaughter of IAS officers without commitment. Bureaucrats and Judiciary breaks more law. Don’t tell me their greatness. Their speciality is in implementing law in a mechanical way ” said Additional private secretary in his Fb post. 

