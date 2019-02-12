Foundation stone ceremony to be held for UAE’s first Hindu temple

The Shilanyas ceremony of the Hindu temple to be built in Abu Dhabi is scheduled on the 20th of April 2019.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, will be making his first official visit to the UAE from 18 to 29 April. A statement from the Mandir Committee on Monday said that Mahant Swami Maharaj will preside over the Shilanyas Vidhi on 20th April.

In February 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had witnessed the Bhumipujan of the land where the historic Mandir is to be constructed in Abu Dhabi.

The temple complex is going to be a special place which has been designed to be an architectural ode to the value of human harmony as espoused by India and the UAE.