Gold price falls by Rs 145

Gold and Silver prices fall. Gold prices fell by Rs 145 to Rs 34,080 per 10 gram at the bullion market. The reason for this price fall was a weak global trend amid sluggish demand from local jewellers.
Silver prices too drifted down by Rs 100 to Rs 41,000 a kg due to low offtake from industrial units and coin makers.
Globally, gold fell 0.01% to $ 1,308.70 an ounce while silver rose 0.13% to $ 15.80 an ounce in New York.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities declined by Rs 145 each to Rs 34,080 and Rs 33,930 per 10 gram, respectively .sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at Rs 26,100 per piece of eight gram.
