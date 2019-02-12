Govt bans controversial Muslim organisation Popular Front of India

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday banned a controversial Muslim organisation-Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state under Section 16 of The Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908.

This is the second time that the state government has taken such a decision. In 2018, the organisation was banned in the state but the High Court set aside the government ban notification.

In August 2018, the Jharkhand High Court had set aside a notification issued by the state government, banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) on account of its members being ‘internally influenced’ by ISIS and for indulging in activities aimed at disturbing peace and harmony of the country.

The PFI is an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisation in India formed as a successor to the National Development Front (NDF) in 2006. It acquired a multi-state dimension by merging with the National Development Front, Manitha Neethi Pasarai, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and other organisations.