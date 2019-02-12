Groom’s friends thrash staff for serving cold food : Watch Video

A wedding function at West Delhi’s Janakpuri hotel Piccadily went haywire and turned into a fight zone after guests thrashed the hotel staff and smashed their crockery.

On Sunday, February 10, the friends and relatives of the groom apparently did not like the cold food and created a ruckus in the hotel. As per the reports, the groom friends got drunk and started dancing.

After meanwhile, they started misbehaving with the hotel staff. The whole incident was recorded and was shared on social media. The video has taken the internet by storm and is going insanely viral.

In the video, people are dragging, pushing and beating up the hotel staff. Furniture, properties and crockery were broken.

#Viral #Video Part 1: Piccadilly Hotel, Janakpuri.Issue happened in a wedding event. Guest were not happy with food as it was cold and service was not good.Janakpuri Connect Team strongly condemns such behavior. #JanakPuriConnect #JanakPuri #JanakPuri110058 Gepostet von Janakpuri Connect am Montag, 11. Februar 2019