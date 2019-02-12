KeralaLatest News

“He was Disciplined” Government Supports Its Act of Giving Parole to Kunjananthan

Feb 12, 2019, 02:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: State Government told in Highcourt that Kunjananthan was given parole since he was a disciplined prisoner.

“No disciplinary action had to be taken against Kunjananthan, he wasn’t given any special political consideration”. said Government in the affidavit submitted to Highcourt explaining the extended parole given to Kunjananthan.

Govt made it clear that Kunjananthan is not a problematic prisoner and that the parole given to him was completely in accordance with jail rules.

During the tenure of Pinarayi Vijayan, Kunjananthan has received parole on almost all months. In 20 months, he received about 15 paroles and was out for almost 196 days!

Tags

Related Articles

Shah Rukh Khan crerates yet another Record!

Dec 25, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Alia-Bhatt-Uber-Eats

Alia Bhatt becomes the first brand ambassador of Uber Eats

Nov 23, 2018, 06:50 am IST

Increase in accidents; will new road law curtail deaths?

Jan 20, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Priyanka Chopra in hot dress: Netizens called it designed for breastfeeding

May 6, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close