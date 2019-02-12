“He was Disciplined” Government Supports Its Act of Giving Parole to Kunjananthan

Kochi: State Government told in Highcourt that Kunjananthan was given parole since he was a disciplined prisoner.

“No disciplinary action had to be taken against Kunjananthan, he wasn’t given any special political consideration”. said Government in the affidavit submitted to Highcourt explaining the extended parole given to Kunjananthan.

Govt made it clear that Kunjananthan is not a problematic prisoner and that the parole given to him was completely in accordance with jail rules.

During the tenure of Pinarayi Vijayan, Kunjananthan has received parole on almost all months. In 20 months, he received about 15 paroles and was out for almost 196 days!