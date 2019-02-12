In four and a half years, over 10 crore toilets built across the country : Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon people, especially women in rural areas, to ensure that the crores of toilets constructed in the past over four years are used so that open defecation is curbed completely.

Crediting women for being in the forefront of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign, Modi pointed out that scores of women in rural areas were working hard to ensure cleanliness.

“In four and a half years, over 10 crore toilets have been built across the country. We have to ensure that these toilets are used,” Modi said in his address at the ‘Swachh Shati-2019’ programme here.

Referring to the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Prime Minister said the cleanliness ensured at the mega event, which has been visited by crores of people, had caught national and international attention.

“We are all fighting to improve cleanliness around us and in the country. Even other countries are noticing the scale of this cleanliness campaign,” he said.

“People from other parties made fun of me when I spoke of toilets from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I could understand the plight of the women who had to go out for defecation.

“The taunts of those born with gold spoon do not prick me. I will continue with my efforts to make life better for women,” Modi added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said: “Some people think that the history of India started from 1947 and started from only one family. This has cut the country from the roots of history.”

He said the efforts of his government were not only to make the country cleaner but also to cleanse it of evils like corruption.

“Corrupt people are getting scared of this ‘chowkidar’. They are issuing threats to me and saying a lot of things about me. I am neither afraid of such corrupt people nor am I going to stop my efforts to free this country from such corrupt people,” Modi said.