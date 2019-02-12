Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Army jawan martyred, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist gunned down

A terrorist was killed and an Army Havaldar martyred while another soldier was wounded in a fierce encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

The incident occurred in the Ratnipora area of Pulwama district. The operation was launched by a joint team of security forces including 50 Rashtriya Rifles. 10 PAPA, Special operation group of the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF. The team launched a cordon-and-search operation around 3 AM in Ratnipora village. As forces zeroed in on the spot, terrorists opened fire on them.

Two Indian army personnel suffered grievous wounds and were shifted to army’ hospital, where one Havaldar Baljeet Singh of 55 Rashtriya Rifles succumb to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir: Army Jawan Baljeet Singh lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama earlier today. pic.twitter.com/iGSBWCojpf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

The terrorist killed has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather, a resident of Behgambagh Kakapora district Pulwama. He was involved in several terror crimes, including the escape of top Lashkar commander, Naveed Jatt, who was killed in an encounter last year. he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.