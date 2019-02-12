Kawasaki launches Versys 1000 in India

India’s largest premium motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki announces the price of Versys 1000. Popularly known as “any road, any time”, the Versys 1000, available in pearl flat stardust white/metallic flat spark black colour, will be sold at Rs. 10,69,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Kawasaki’s Rideology philosophy focuses on rider-centric development of legendary machines. This philosophy is visible in the Versys 1000, a crossover sport model of Ninja 1000, which has engine and chassis designed to maximise riding enjoyment on the street. And to offer sporty riding experience with even greater confidence, new Kawasaki’s top-level electronic rider support, which includes Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Cruise Control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) etc. plays a pivotal role.

Mr. Naoki Matsumoto, Managing Director – India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd., commented, “The bespoke Versys 1000 has a style of adventure model, but it is most suited for sport riding and long touring. Technically, it is a crossover from the Ninja 1000 with a purpose of thrilling performance with everyday

versatility. I hope our customers explore endless possibilities with the Versys 1000. ”

While the cruise control in the Versys 1000 is ideal for long touring, a highly comfortable seat and good wind protection complement the relaxed riding position which also make it easy to spend a long time in the saddle. Windscreen height can be easily adjusted from the rider’s seat for comfortable highway cruising. Besides, tyres selected for their road sports potential offer superb cornering performance for more fun in the hills, great high-speed stability, and a strong on-road image to go with the Versys 1000’s sporty character.

The “all day, every day” Versys 1000 is manufactured in Kawasaki India’s factory situated in Chakan,

Pune. Customers who booked the Versys 1000 during pre-booking period can expect the delivery of

their motorcycle from March 2019 onwards. New interested buyers can contact their nearest Kawasaki dealer for booking related information or can also send a booking enquiry from the website of India Kawasaki Motors.

Vehicle Features at glance:

Exciting In-Line Four Engine, based on Ninja 1000, with strong torque at all rpm (especially in

the low-mid range),

Aluminium twin-tube frame

Suspension: Updated front and rear suspension settings contribute to plusher feeling

suspension.

Radial-Mount Front Brake Calipers

Twin LED Headlamps

Adjustable Windscreen

Handy power source (DC socket for accessory)

High-Class Instrumentation

Notable features in Electronic

Electronic Throttle Valves

Kawasaki Cornering Management Functions (KCMF)

Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC)

Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS)

Electronic Cruise Control