LG launches Q9 One Android One Phone : Price and Features

LG has launched Q9 One variant. The LG Q9 One sports a display notch, a single rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor that also doubles up as a trigger for Google Assistant. The LG Q9 One runs on Android Pie and is part of the Android One programme as well. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, comes with water resistant capabilities, and is military grade certified as well. The LG Q9, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor and runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The new LG Q9 One variant is priced in South Korea at KRW 599,500 (roughly Rs. 37,900) and is made available in a Moroccan Blue colour option. It will be exclusively available on LG U+ starting February 15. Notably, the smartphone is a South Korea variant of the LG G7 One, which was launched at IFA 2018.

The LG Q9 One is all display up front with a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom and a wide notch up top to house all the sensors. At the back, the smartphone houses a single camera setup with LED flash support and a rear fingerprint sensor in the centre as well.

Specifications

The LG Q9 One is part of the Android One programme and runs on the latest Android Pie software out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 564ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB which is expandable using a microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Coming to the optics, the LG Q9 One sports a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture, HDR10, and OIS support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The LG Q9 One packs a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM radio, and USB-Type C port. The phone comes with IP68 certification, and MIL-STD-810G military grade certification. The LG Q9 One measures 153.2×71.9×7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.