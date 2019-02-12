Mamata Banerjee slams Yogi government for blocking Akhilesh Yadav

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday night, strongly condemned the incident of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at Lucknow airport. Banerjee said such incidents took place because of “arrogant attitude of so-called BJP leaders”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the AITC chief said, “If under Yogi’s rule, a former Chief Minister is not allowed to attend a college event then there is ‘rukawat’. ‘Rukawat ke liye khed hai’…There is such a situation in the country today that people are not allowed to go to places”.

Banerjee also referred to a similar incident in the past, saying “Jignesh Mevani was also stopped from attending a University event in Gujarat”. “He was threatened by BJP goons and they preach to us. They indulge in hate politics. Never before was this ever done in our nation. It’s unfortunate, I condemn this,” Banerjee went on to claim further.

In a hard-hitting Twitter post, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, “I have already spoken to Akhilesh Yadav. We all condemn the arrogant attitude of the so-called BJP leaders who did not allow Akhilesh to address the students. Even Jignesh Mevani was not allowed”.