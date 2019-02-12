Only the corrupt have problems with chokidaar,says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Haryana’s Kurukshetra to launch several development projects ahead of the Lok Sabha elections today came down heavily on his detractors at a public rally. Hitting out at the Congress party and the Grand Alliance of opposition parties, Modi said that the government under his leadership has eradicated the scourge of middlemen.

“Middlemen and those who loot rights of poor have been eradicated from the system. Today, all honest people have faith in ‘chowkidaar’,” Modi said.

He added, “Lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai” (But those who are corrput have are in pain). The faces of ‘mahamilavat’ are in a competition among themselves to threaten court, CBI, and abuse Modi.”

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of five projects in Haryana that include three projects of the health and Ayush ministries alone.