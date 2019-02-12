CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Suriya-Mohanlal starrer ‘Kaappaan’ to be released on Independence Day

Feb 12, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
K.V. Anand’s big-budget film ‘Kaappaan’ starring Mohanlal and Suriya in the lead roles will be released on Independence Day. The movie is touted to be an action-packed thriller. Lyca Productions is producing this big budget movie, which has been planned to be shot in multiple countries.

‘Kaappaan’ has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer, who is in charge of the PM’s security. Mohanlal and Suriya had shot together
for their combination scenes in London, Chennai and in several locations in North India. Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa and Samuthirakani are also part of the movie’s elaborate cast.

M.S.Prabhu is handling the cinematography and music is by Harris Jayaraj handles the music department.

