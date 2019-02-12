Latest NewsInternational

Women with four children to get life tax exemption

Feb 12, 2019, 10:28 pm IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that women in the country with four children or more will be exempted for life from paying income tax, in a move aimed at boosting the country’s population.

Apart from the tax exemption for women who raise at least four children, a subsidy of 8,825 US dollars towards the purchase of a seven-seat vehicle for families with three or more children has also been proposed. A low-interest loan of 35,300 US dollars for women under the age of 40 who are marrying for the first time will be introduced. The Prime Minister also announced a seven-point plan to increase the fertility rate in the country.

In his state of the nation address, Obran today said that this was a way of defending Hungary’s future without depending on immigration. Obran also criticised the mixed population of European countries.

 

