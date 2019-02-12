Women with four children to get life tax exemption

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that women in the country with four children or more will be exempted for life from paying income tax, in a move aimed at boosting the country’s population.

Apart from the tax exemption for women who raise at least four children, a subsidy of 8,825 US dollars towards the purchase of a seven-seat vehicle for families with three or more children has also been proposed. A low-interest loan of 35,300 US dollars for women under the age of 40 who are marrying for the first time will be introduced. The Prime Minister also announced a seven-point plan to increase the fertility rate in the country.

In his state of the nation address, Obran today said that this was a way of defending Hungary’s future without depending on immigration. Obran also criticised the mixed population of European countries.