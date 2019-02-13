Latest NewsPolitics

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath take holy dip in Prayagraj : Watch Video

Feb 13, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several other leaders, took a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2019. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also seen among the other leaders taking a holy dip. After the shahi snan, Shah and Aditynath performed an ‘aarti’ at the Sangam.

Shah also met various saints and seers during his visit to Prayagraj. The 2019 Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti, which was the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. Meanwhile, the departure of Akharas from Kumbh has already begun. The next main bathing day in Kumbh will be on February 19 on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

Tags

Related Articles

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings wins the match against Bangalore

May 5, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Vijay Mallya Spotted Amongst the Spectators of India vs England 5th Test: See Video

Sep 8, 2018, 01:16 pm IST

Bhumi Padnekar In Sexy Outfit, Fans Thinks She Forget Her Pants: See Pics

Jun 16, 2018, 06:18 pm IST

J&K : 1 jawan killed, several injured in terrorist attack

Jun 24, 2017, 08:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close