Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath take holy dip in Prayagraj : Watch Video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several other leaders, took a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2019. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also seen among the other leaders taking a holy dip. After the shahi snan, Shah and Aditynath performed an ‘aarti’ at the Sangam.

Shah also met various saints and seers during his visit to Prayagraj. The 2019 Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti, which was the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. Meanwhile, the departure of Akharas from Kumbh has already begun. The next main bathing day in Kumbh will be on February 19 on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.