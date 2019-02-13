Chit Fund Scam: CBI questions Kolkata Police Commissioner for 5th day

In Meghalaya, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was questioned by CBI officials for the fifth day today in connection with the Saradha chit-fund scam. He is expected to return to Kolkata later in the evening.

Sources said he had written to the CBI for time to prepare a reply to the contempt petition filed against him and two other senior officers in the Supreme Court by February 18.

The CBI moved the contempt petition against him on February 4 for alleged non-cooperation in the probe into the chit-fund scam.