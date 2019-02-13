Latest NewsIndia

Chit Fund Scam: CBI questions Kolkata Police Commissioner for 5th day

Feb 13, 2019, 10:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Meghalaya, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was questioned by CBI officials for the fifth day today in connection with the Saradha chit-fund scam. He is expected to return to Kolkata later in the evening.

Sources said he had written to the CBI for time to prepare a reply to the contempt petition filed against him and two other senior officers in the Supreme Court by February 18.

The CBI moved the contempt petition against him on February 4 for alleged non-cooperation in the probe into the chit-fund scam.

Tags

Related Articles

Last day for DU admissions: Apply today by 5 pm, first cut-off on June 20 !

Jun 12, 2017, 12:17 pm IST

NEW WAR CRY FROM HAFIZ SAEED; BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2018, 02:00 pm IST
rape

Minor raped by youth for months; arrest made after video release

Jul 22, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Video : Donald Trump celebrates Diwali in White House

Oct 18, 2017, 03:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close