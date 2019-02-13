CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,000 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Wednesday laid the foundation-stone for 30 projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in the state’s upcoming capital city Amaravati.

He also launched the Amaravati Smart Citizen Card that enables citizens to avail of government services seamlessly without visiting any office.

The projects include development of a nature park at Sakhamuru village by the Amaravati Development Corporation, road infrastructure packages and flood mitigation works in the capital with public funds.

Other projects belong to private entities that will develop hotels, resorts, schools and an international convention centre.

Chandrababu also laid the foundation-stone for badminton ace Pullela Gopichands Gopichand Sports Excellence Centre.

The Chief Minister earlier inaugurated the three-day ‘Happy Cities Summit,’ organized by the AP Capital Region Development Authority.

State Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, U.S Consul General Katherine Hadda, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Canadian Consul General Nicole Girad, Thimpu (Bhutan) Mayor Kinlay Dorjee and others attended.