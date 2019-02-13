CM Pinarayi Vijayan lands in Abu Dhabi for 4-day UAE visit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan landed in Abu Dhabi for a four-day visit in the UAE.

Vijayan was accompanied by the state’s chief secretary Tom Jose.

They were received by M.A. Yousuff Ali, vice-chairman of Norka-Roots, a public sector undertaking under Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department (Norka); Dr. Azad Moopen and O.V. Musthafa, both directors of Norka Roots; John Brittas, media advisor to the CM, and other senior members of the Malayali community.

Today, February 13, he is meeting leaders of the UAE to discuss bilateral ties and heads of Adnoc and ADIA to propose investment opportunities in Kerala.

This is the third UAE visit of Vijayan since he assumed office in 2016.

The main agenda this time is to attend the first Middle East Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) or World Kerala Assembly.

LKS is a global platform constituted by the government for more than 3.5 million NRKs across the world.

Vijayan will attend the two-day conference in Dubai’s Etisalat Academy on Friday and Saturday and address almost 15,000 members of the one million-strong Malayali community in the UAE during a cultural festival held as part of the event on Friday.

He will also inaugurate the Come on Kerala Business Conclave at Sharjah Expo Centre on Thursday evening.