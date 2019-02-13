Documentary on Babri Masjid Gets A Certificate on Youtube

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has said his National Award-winning documentary “Ram Ke Naam”, based on the Babri Masjid demolition, has got an Adults only rating on YouTube. The film had originally received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Bureau of Film Certification. it was even telecasted on Doordarshan in 1996. Patwardhan said he has no idea how the film has now been termed for “adults” only, 26 years after its release.

He said YouTube is “catering to Hindutva goons who want to kill all secular content.”

The director wrote to Youtube and the response he received was that “Ram Ke Naam” was flagged for review, upon which, they “determined that it may not be suitable for all viewers and it has been placed behind an age restriction.”

“After further review, we’ve determined that while your video does not violate our Community Guidelines, it may not be appropriate for a general audience. We have therefore age-restricted your video,” Patwardhan shared YouTube’s response below his post.