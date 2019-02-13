Gold & Silver Rate: Gold price remains weak

Gold price eased by Rs 30 to Rs 34,050 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Wednesday on subdued demand from local jewellers even as the yellow metal strengthened overseas. Silver also fell by Rs 200 to Rs 40,800 per kg on reduced enquiries from industrial units and coin makers.

Globally, gold rose 0.13% to USD 1,313.10 an ounce in New York as the dollar fell from multi-week highs, raising demand for the precious metal. Silver was up 0.19% to USD 15.80 an ounce.

The precious metal had lost Rs 200 in the previous two days. Sovereign gold, however, maintained at Rs 26,100 per piece of 8 gram in limited deals.

In line with overall trends, silver ready fell by Rs 200 to Rs 40,800 per kg and weekly-based delivery dropped by Rs 205 to Rs 39,624 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.