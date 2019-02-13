Honda set to launch new edition Civic in India

Honda Car India Limited (HCIL) will be launching the new-gen Civic sedan in India early next month on March 7.

The premium sedan from Honda was discontinued in 2013 due to declining sales and lack of a diesel engine that was on offer among its rivals. The new-gen Honda Civic that makes a comeback with an all-new design and a complete overhaul in the list of features will be offered in both, petrol and diesel engines where the former will be available with an automatic transmission as an option.

In terms of powertrain options, the 1.8L petrol comes with a 1,799cc iVTEC that makes 141PS of power at 6,500rpm and produces 174Nm at 4,300rpm. This is mated to a continuously variable transmission. The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency figure is 16.5kmpl. The diesel engine is the 1,597cc turbocharged engine that was launched in the new CR-V. It makes a similar 120PS at 4,000rpm and 300Nm at 3,000rpm here. The only available transmission with this is a six-speed manual and comes with a fuel economy claim of 26.5kmpl.