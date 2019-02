Twelve students were injured on Wednesday at a private coaching centre in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district when one of the students was reportedly fiddling with a grenade he had, police sources said. The incident took place in Kakapora town.

“Initial reports indicate it was a grenade explosion but not hurled from outside,” a police officer said. “It seems a student was carrying it with him and it exploded while he was fiddling with it.”