India Youngsters Win Snow Sculpting Competition in Japan

Indian youngsters and that too three poor, rural lads have won the first prize at the international snow art competition held in Japan. Ravi Prakash, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha and Rajnish Verma of the Indian team sculptured Lord Vishnu’s Varah Avatar (Swine Incarnation) won the top prize, beating Russia and Thailand(second and third prices respectively)

It is to be noted that none of them had help from the government and had to pool their resources to participate in the event. They are from remote villages of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

They beat 11 teams from eight developed countries that participated in the International Snow Sculpturing Competition (ISSC) Japan Cup 2019, held at Nayoro in Japan from February 6 to 9.

The 4-metre high, 3-metre long and 3-metre wide statue, based on a unique mythological character that saved earth from demons, was the biggest attraction for snow art lovers and the jury was happy to declare it the best.

The team has also won three awards – two excellent and one special award at the World Snow Art Competition held in China in December last