In Indian Super League (ISL) football, NorthEast United beat Mumbai FC 2-0 today in Mumbai. NorthEast United defeated Mumbai with the help of goals from Rowllin Borges and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

By this win, the NorthEast United moved to the second spot on the points table with 27 points from 16 games. After this loss, Mumbai City FC moved down to the third spot with 27 points.