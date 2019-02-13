Latest NewsIndia

Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces killed two Lashkar militants

Feb 13, 2019, 07:35 pm IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Wathoora Chittergam Nowgam area of Budgam district this morning. One of the terrorists killed during the encounter has been identified as Lashkar commander Abu Maaz, while the identity and affiliation of the other terrorist are yet to be known.

A joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there. As the forces zeroed-in, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering an encounter. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been seized from the site of the gunfight. The encounter has ended.

