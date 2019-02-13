Latest NewsIndia

Land Scam Case: Enforcement questions Robert Vadra for 2nd day

Feb 13, 2019, 07:15 pm IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its regional office in Jaipur for the second consecutive day today. He is being questioned in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

Vadra appeared before the ED along with his mother yesterday. The interrogation lasted for nearly nine hours. Vadra had appeared before the agency in Delhi last week in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The Rajasthan High Court had, earlier, asked Vadra and his mother to appear before ED in Jaipur and co-operate. The agency had summoned Vadra thrice but he failed to appear and it later approached the court.

The ED filed the case in 2015 after it took note of several FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police, which received complaints from the Bikaner tehsildar on alleged forgery in land allotment in the area.

