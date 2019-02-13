KeralaLatest News

Man Removes Shirt in Front of Women Commission Despite the Warning

Feb 13, 2019, 07:53 am IST
Thrissur: A man who came to Women’s commission’s office with a complaint has landed himself in trouble for his act of removing the shirt. Women’s Commission Chairman M C Josephine has rebuked the man and said she will think about filing a complaint against him. Commission asked the man to leave the place the moment he started unbuttoning his shirt.

The complaint was regarding the sales of a plot in connection with Mega Adalat. The plaintiff, a Chenthrapinni, Thrissur resident, removed the shirt to show the marks of him getting beaten. But despite the warning of the commission not to remove the shirt, he went ahead with the act. This provoked the commission.

