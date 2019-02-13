Noise pollution : Aam Aadmi Party Govt fined Rs. 5 lakh

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday slammed the Delhi government for its failure to check noise pollution in West Delhi and slapped a fine of Rs. 5 lakh on it for non-compliance of its order.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that more than four months have passed since its September 27, 2018 order and none of its directions have been complied.

The tribunal directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to deposit the fine amount with the Central Pollution Control Board within a week.

“We are satisfied that the authorities failed to comply with the orders of the tribunal,” the bench said after perusing a quarterly report on the noise pollution in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

The green panel said that neither a dedicated 24 hour helpline nor a public redressal mechanism has been devised for receiving complaints by SMS, telephone or e-mails.

It also noted that even the DCP and the SDM have not held joint weekly meeting to review the situation.

The green panel on September 27, 2018 had passed a slew of directions and said Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be responsible for enforcement of the directions.