Rafale deal: CAG report completely vindicated stand of government, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said CAG report has completely vindicated stand of NDA Government on Rafale deal.

Talking to media, Jaitley said it has blasted the big lie which was being spearheaded by the Congress on Rafale. Earlier, in a series of tweets, Jaitley said it cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right.

Jaitley said, the CAG report outlines that 2016 deal terms were lower in terms of price, faster in terms of delivery, while ensuring better maintenance and lower escalation.