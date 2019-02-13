Shukkoor Murder : T V Rajesh MLA and P Jayarajan gave instructions to murder, says CBI

According to CBI chargesheet ,T V Rajesh MLA and CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan gave instructions to murder Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor.They directed to attack the league activists taken in their custody.

The chargesheet clarified that the reason for murder was not a quick provocation. The chargesheet also explained that there are witnesses for the conspiracy.

The CBI submitted the chargesheet at the Thalassery Sessions Court. The chargesheet has slapped 302 and 120 B IPC against the two. Murder charge was slapped against them earlier. The CBI had found that accused from 28th to 33 have equal role in the murder. Jayarajan is the 32nd accused and Rajesh 33rd.

The court will consider the case on February 14th.

Shukkoor, 21, was hacked to death allegedly by CPM workers on February 20, 2012 at Keezhara in Kannur. Shukkoor was killed reportedly in retaliation for an attack that day on a vehicle carrying Jayarajan at Ariyil.

The conspiracy to murder Shukkoor was reportedly hatched at a local hospital in Thaliparambu where Jayarajan and Rajesh had been admitted for injuries.