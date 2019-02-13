CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Three scripts ready for Mohanlal, the film will happen next year’, says Vinayan

Feb 13, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
Malayalam film director Vinayan has informed that three scripts ready for Mohanlal and the film starring Mohanlal directed by him will start next year.

Ace Malayalam film director Vinayan took everyone by surprise by announcing that he would soon be teaming up with superstar Mohanlal. The two have always been in opposite sides during the various conflicts within the industry. Vinayan has informed this through his social media handle.

Now the director says that he has three scripts ready for Mohanlal and after a few rounds of discussion, they will soon finalize the project.

