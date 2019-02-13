UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Kerala on Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Kerala on February 14 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, BJP State Spokesman MS Kumar said.

The UP Chief Minister will address booth level party workers from Kollam, Aattingal and Thiruvananthapuram at a function to be held in Pathanamthitta district on the day.

“Yogi will also attend a meeting of Sakthi Kendra in-charges and Page in-charges on the day. About 25,000 booth level workers are expected to attend the party meet,” he added.

BJP National President Amit Shah will reach Palakkad on February 22 to address Sakthi Kendra in-charges of Alathur, Ponnani, Malappuram Lok Sabha seats.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address booth level workers all over the country through a video conference on February 28,” he added.