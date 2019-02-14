14 Aligarh Muslim University Students’Booked for Raising Anti-India Slogans

FOURTEEN students including current and former office-bearers of the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) were booked on the sedition charge and other IPC sections Wednesday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans on the campus. Eight of these students have been suspended by the university pending inquiry.

The police filed a First Information Report against the students based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha district leader Mukesh Lodhi.

University students had entered into a heated argument with the crew of Republic TV – a private television channel – after the latter tried to shoot a segment inside the campus allegedly in violation of institution regulations on Tuesday. AMU students have accused the mediapersons of trying to shoot inside the campus without obtaining requisite permissions, and misbehaving with campus security personnel and university officials upon being advised against doing so.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the IPC including 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).